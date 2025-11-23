THE NATIONAL NANOTECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE SUPPLEMENT TO THE PRESIDENT’S 2025 BUDGET Product of the SUBCOMMITTEE ON NANOSCALE SCIENCE, ENGINEERING, AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.nano.gov/2025BudgetSupplement/
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989857347628347879?t=YQ9fuvbB69q6gnBvwufXPw&s=19
The European Commission's Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe programs have funded research into terahertz (THz) intrabody communication as a key component of future 6G networks, particularly through the concept of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBnT) https://search.brave.com/search?q=horizon2020+European+commission+6G+Terahertz+intrabody+communication&source=android&summary=1&conversation=41eb666336170c75627b7e
Nano.gov 20 years!
ITU-IOBNT https://www.itu.int/hub/2020/12/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/
Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5vpw7chJK0SkztY3BtF9wg&s=19
Just another University doing Jobs Under The Banner Of SDG-DIGITAL 6G-IoBnT-IMT-2030
Imagine disease detection from within your body! 🌐 Join us for a talk on PANACEA, where bio-nanodevices monitor infection levels & relay data in real time.
https://x.com/NYUADInstitute/status/1852433737927233910?t=bAY4_3d-i2W9BP5r4r9yCQ&s=19
https://nyuad.my.salesforce-sites.com/Events/NYUEventRegistration?event=MHnZzCCnTdB9ZVLrbWlugQ_3D_3D
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1972345436431347828?t=miFjyvkQ2fMB2oheSVgcPA&s=19
Towards Interoperable Vaccination Certificate Services
Vaccination Certificate Service based on Verifiable Credentials, describe a possible implementation based on Open Source components, and finally outline how the proposed solution may be integrated
https://cordis.europa.eu/search?q=%27Vaccination%27%20AND%20%27certificate%27&p=1&num=10&srt=Relevance:decreasing
https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1857385983144088026?t=BEiycbd2BfoTZPOd19OU9w&s=19
AI-enabled RNA nanotechnology DElivery SysTem for INformATION transfer into cells.
The EU-funded DESTINATION project aims to create a first-generation RNA-based delivery platform (RNano) for effective delivery of information (mRNA) into cells in vivo. https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/899833?fbclid=IwY2xjawGkDHdleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHVBAV-Ldv2RodbNYs_GUhMtQ2mhfi_9CVfw9YF2R78Y7NCtFornSEUaY5A_aem_B3v22g5mZ2ZItxXD5myuXg
https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1990735621652967430?t=FdqhVuBiC6e_6t1imGNF-A&s=19
RNA ORIGAMI
Cordis
RNA-protein Nanostructures for Synthetic Biology
Start date
1 April 2016
End date
31 March 2021
https://search.brave.com/search?q=RNA+ORIGAMI+Cordis&source=android&summary=1&conversation=7d8748a246d339527a52dd
EU Parliament:
Ethical and societal challenges of the approaching technological storm [Blockchain, nano,IoBnT
25-07-2022 "Supported by the arrival of 5G and, soon 6G, digital technologies are evolving towards an artificial intelligence-driven internet of robotic and bionano things. The merging of artificial intelligence (AI) with other technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) gives rise to acronyms such as 'AIoT', 'IoRT' (IoT and robotics) and 'IoBNT' (IoT and bionano technology). Blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality add even more technological options to the mix. Smart bodies, smart homes, smart industries, smart cities and smart governments lie ahead" https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/mt/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543
https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1890442845133152417?t=NZ3nD0N-X4zKBAOPya61FQ&s=19
Towards an Ecosystem of User-centric devices and services for multisport Training and Remote Healthcare Enabled by an Artificial Intelligence-Based Network of Sensors
Start date 1 June 2024
End date 31 May 2027 https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101130495
https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1985713434147897717?t=6NV5QmcGDbG0piSzye_xaw&s=19
A Revolutionary Cell Programming Platform Based on the Targeted Nano-Delivery of a Transposon Gene Editing System
Start date
1 April 2023
End date
31 March 2026 https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101098944
https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1868645272030786020?t=v9CSsquOMX22ikfAwGzrbA&s=19