THE NATIONAL NANOTECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE SUPPLEMENT TO THE PRESIDENT’S 2025 BUDGET Product of the SUBCOMMITTEE ON NANOSCALE SCIENCE, ENGINEERING, AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE

The European Commission's Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe programs have funded research into terahertz (THz) intrabody communication as a key component of future 6G networks, particularly through the concept of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBnT) https://search.brave.com/search?q=horizon2020+European+commission+6G+Terahertz+intrabody+communication&source=android&summary=1&conversation=41eb666336170c75627b7e

ITU-IOBNT https://www.itu.int/hub/2020/12/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/

Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5vpw7chJK0SkztY3BtF9wg&s=19

Imagine disease detection from within your body! 🌐 Join us for a talk on PANACEA, where bio-nanodevices monitor infection levels & relay data in real time.

Towards Interoperable Vaccination Certificate Services





Vaccination Certificate Service based on Verifiable Credentials, describe a possible implementation based on Open Source components, and finally outline how the proposed solution may be integrated

AI-enabled RNA nanotechnology DElivery SysTem for INformATION transfer into cells.

The EU-funded DESTINATION project aims to create a first-generation RNA-based delivery platform (RNano) for effective delivery of information (mRNA) into cells in vivo. https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/899833?fbclid=IwY2xjawGkDHdleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHVBAV-Ldv2RodbNYs_GUhMtQ2mhfi_9CVfw9YF2R78Y7NCtFornSEUaY5A_aem_B3v22g5mZ2ZItxXD5myuXg

RNA ORIGAMI





Cordis





RNA-protein Nanostructures for Synthetic Biology





Start date

1 April 2016

End date

31 March 2021

EU Parliament:

Ethical and societal challenges of the approaching technological storm [Blockchain, nano,IoBnT

25-07-2022 "Supported by the arrival of 5G and, soon 6G, digital technologies are evolving towards an artificial intelligence-driven internet of robotic and bionano things. The merging of artificial intelligence (AI) with other technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) gives rise to acronyms such as 'AIoT', 'IoRT' (IoT and robotics) and 'IoBNT' (IoT and bionano technology). Blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality add even more technological options to the mix. Smart bodies, smart homes, smart industries, smart cities and smart governments lie ahead" https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/mt/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543

Towards an Ecosystem of User-centric devices and services for multisport Training and Remote Healthcare Enabled by an Artificial Intelligence-Based Network of Sensors





Start date 1 June 2024

End date 31 May 2027 https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101130495

A Revolutionary Cell Programming Platform Based on the Targeted Nano-Delivery of a Transposon Gene Editing System





Start date

1 April 2023

End date

31 March 2026 https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101098944

