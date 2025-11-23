BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE NATIONAL NANOTECHNOLOGY INITIATIVE SUPPLEMENT TO THE PRESIDENT’S 2025 BUDGET Product of the SUBCOMMITTEE ON NANOSCALE SCIENCE, ENGINEERING, AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
239 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 1 day ago

https://www.nano.gov/2025BudgetSupplement/

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989857347628347879?t=YQ9fuvbB69q6gnBvwufXPw&s=19


The European Commission's Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe programs have funded research into terahertz (THz) intrabody communication as a key component of future 6G networks, particularly through the concept of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBnT) https://search.brave.com/search?q=horizon2020+European+commission+6G+Terahertz+intrabody+communication&source=android&summary=1&conversation=41eb666336170c75627b7e

.

It's pretty bad when they put it out on their own Twitter and it's still a "conspiracy theory" 🤣


Nano.gov 20 years!

ITU-IOBNT https://www.itu.int/hub/2020/12/contribute-to-special-issues-of-the-itu-journal-on-topics-from-bio-nanothings-to-beyond-5g/

.

Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5vpw7chJK0SkztY3BtF9wg&s=19

.

Just another University doing Jobs Under The Banner Of SDG-DIGITAL 6G-IoBnT-IMT-2030

Imagine disease detection from within your body! 🌐 Join us for a talk on PANACEA, where bio-nanodevices monitor infection levels & relay data in real time.

https://x.com/NYUADInstitute/status/1852433737927233910?t=bAY4_3d-i2W9BP5r4r9yCQ&s=19


https://nyuad.my.salesforce-sites.com/Events/NYUEventRegistration?event=MHnZzCCnTdB9ZVLrbWlugQ_3D_3D

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1972345436431347828?t=miFjyvkQ2fMB2oheSVgcPA&s=19


Towards Interoperable Vaccination Certificate Services


Vaccination Certificate Service based on Verifiable Credentials, describe a possible implementation based on Open Source components, and finally outline how the proposed solution may be integrated

https://cordis.europa.eu/search?q=%27Vaccination%27%20AND%20%27certificate%27&p=1&num=10&srt=Relevance:decreasing

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1857385983144088026?t=BEiycbd2BfoTZPOd19OU9w&s=19


AI-enabled RNA nanotechnology DElivery SysTem for INformATION transfer into cells.

The EU-funded DESTINATION project aims to create a first-generation RNA-based delivery platform (RNano) for effective delivery of information (mRNA) into cells in vivo. https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/899833?fbclid=IwY2xjawGkDHdleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHVBAV-Ldv2RodbNYs_GUhMtQ2mhfi_9CVfw9YF2R78Y7NCtFornSEUaY5A_aem_B3v22g5mZ2ZItxXD5myuXg

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1990735621652967430?t=FdqhVuBiC6e_6t1imGNF-A&s=19


RNA ORIGAMI


Cordis


RNA-protein Nanostructures for Synthetic Biology


Start date

1 April 2016

End date

31 March 2021

https://search.brave.com/search?q=RNA+ORIGAMI+Cordis&source=android&summary=1&conversation=7d8748a246d339527a52dd

￼￼￼￼

.

EU Parliament:

Ethical and societal challenges of the approaching technological storm [Blockchain, nano,IoBnT

25-07-2022 "Supported by the arrival of 5G and, soon 6G, digital technologies are evolving towards an artificial intelligence-driven internet of robotic and bionano things. The merging of artificial intelligence (AI) with other technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) gives rise to acronyms such as 'AIoT', 'IoRT' (IoT and robotics) and 'IoBNT' (IoT and bionano technology). Blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality add even more technological options to the mix. Smart bodies, smart homes, smart industries, smart cities and smart governments lie ahead" https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/mt/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543

.

https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1890442845133152417?t=NZ3nD0N-X4zKBAOPya61FQ&s=19


Towards an Ecosystem of User-centric devices and services for multisport Training and Remote Healthcare Enabled by an Artificial Intelligence-Based Network of Sensors


Start date 1 June 2024

End date 31 May 2027 https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101130495

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1985713434147897717?t=6NV5QmcGDbG0piSzye_xaw&s=19


A Revolutionary Cell Programming Platform Based on the Targeted Nano-Delivery of a Transposon Gene Editing System


Start date

1 April 2023

End date

31 March 2026 https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101098944

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/IanHurn0/status/1868645272030786020?t=v9CSsquOMX22ikfAwGzrbA&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy