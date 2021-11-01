America Unhinged w/ Jeffrey Prather and Dr. Eric Nepute

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(Segment #2) - Dr. Eric Nepute joined us to talk about his program “Real Talk with Dr. Eric Nepute.” His show can be seen LIVE from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Tuesday on the Brighteon.TV network. Website: Real Talk with Dr. Eric Nepute