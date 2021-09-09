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Dr Judy Mikovits & Kent Heckenlively - The Fall Of The Giants Is Near
WonHeart TV
WonHeart TV
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172 views • September 09, 2021
t just viruses but the toxins in our environment. Her work with cancer led her to discoveries about AIDS and the multitude of conditions that have led to keeping us sick.
Her co-author, Kent Heckenlively speaks about his experiences and how big the enemy really is. Check out their books Plague Of Corruption and Ending Plague.
This video was recorded at the AutismOne conference on Sept 2, 2021 in Thousand Oaks, CA. Judy’s Science talk in WonHeart videos. (audio only)

All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.

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