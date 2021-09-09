Dr Judy Mikovits & Kent Heckenlively - The Fall Of The Giants Is Near

t just viruses but the toxins in our environment. Her work with cancer led her to discoveries about AIDS and the multitude of conditions that have led to keeping us sick.

Her co-author, Kent Heckenlively speaks about his experiences and how big the enemy really is. Check out their books Plague Of Corruption and Ending Plague.

This video was recorded at the AutismOne conference on Sept 2, 2021 in Thousand Oaks, CA. Judy’s Science talk in WonHeart videos. (audio only)



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