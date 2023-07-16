Izdeliye-53 - "The New Lancet"
Excerpt from a report about the transport-launch container of the new kamikaze drone "Product-53" from the "Lancet" family.
In the footage, you can observe both the launch platform for four drones and the individual launch mechanism, as well as a demonstration of how the product will be launched and operate.
