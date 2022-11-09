There wasn't much info with this video, only this, A large convoy in the DPR with some very interesting vehicles that we haven’t seen in a while.

I found in the comments the followsing.

There were at least 9 'Terminators', made for urban, city combat. It is for infantry support in URBAN COMBAT. Not to support tanks in open fields (that would be ridiculous, rather the tanks would have to protect this car). In urban combat your infantry meets heavy resistance from strong points in residential buildings hospitals and schools. You cannot use powerful tank cannon on those without huge damage and possible civilian victims. Here enters this vehicle which has no cannon but instead twin powerful machine guns and assorted small RPG-like rocket launchers.

NOTE: Using cannon on residences is the American way, like in Fallujah and Iraq in general. Sucks for dead civilians but as long as media keeps it quiet all is well. Not the Russian way.



