Situation Update: War On US Soil Imminent!! UN Army Deployed!! Trump Reinstatement Blocked!! There Are 2 Factions Fighting To Be Head Of The NWO!! Neither Are On Our Side!! The Revolution Has Begun!!

Friends, the daily NEWS headlines prove ONE thing…The WORLD is a VERY fragile place now! That means it’s time to PREPARE for more INSTABILITY. Let me ask you…Do you have enough emergency food on hand to get you through severe shortages? Go To: http://www.prepwith17uprising.com And Save The Most Money Plus Free Shipping On The Best Quality Emergency Food Kits Out There!!

Join Our Patriot "We The Peoples" Movement And Secure Your Place In One Of The Most Important Things We Will Ever Do In This Life! Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95 Then Email Us At [email protected]

Video Sources:

https://www.sgtreport.com/2022/07/pure-poison-food-supply-to-be-replaced-by-bioweapons-bugs-prepare-now/

https://strangesounds.org/2022/07/increased-demand-for-water-will-be-the-no-1-threat-to-food-security-in-the-next-20-years-followed-closely-by-heat-waves-droughts-income-inequality-and-political-instability.html

https://strangesounds.org/2022/07/what-are-they-preparing-majority-of-the-faa-weather-cameras-on-the-us-coasts-was-offline-yesterday.html

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/the-fear-mongering-continues-new-covid-variant-can-infect-you-every-month



https://newspunch.com/leaked-audio-biden-threatened-ukraine-president-with-assassination-if-he-cooperated-with-trump/