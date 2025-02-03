Why Trump really wants Canada, CCP money Laundering makes up for the 7th Largest Industry, Peso

To watch full video go here : https://rumble.com/v6ej38v-mike-in-the-night-e591-next-weeks-news-today-call-ins-headlines.html





Mike Martins’ Breakdown: Canada’s Money Laundering Crisis and Its Impact on GDP

Mike Martins warns that Canada is facing a catastrophic economic issue, which has broader implications for the U.S. and beyond. The real threat to America is not Iraq, but Canada, due to the deep entrenchment of money laundering, particularly from Chinese sources.





Key Points:

1. Money Laundering: Canada’s “Seventh-Largest Industry”

Canada's economy has become dependent on illicit money flows, primarily from China, which have inflated GDP artificially.

The extent of this corruption has surpassed billions and may now be in the trillions, spanning real estate, mining, farming, and other resources.

Real estate alone has seen $881 billion in illicit transactions, distorting housing affordability and fueling speculation.

2. Cracking Down on Money Laundering is Equivalent to Imposing Tariffs

If Canada were to eliminate money laundering, the effects would be as severe as trade tariffs, leading to a significant economic downturn.

The Canadian GDP is built on foreign dirty money, particularly from Chinese Communist Party (CCP) sources.

Politicians refuse to touch this issue because Canada’s economy is dependent on CCP-backed laundering operations.

3. Government and Media Denial

Mike Martins has been warning about this for over a decade, only to be dismissed as a “racist” or an “economically illiterate conspiracy theorist.”

The media and government have deliberately ignored or downplayed the money laundering crisis because addressing it would expose Canada’s economic fragility.

Instead of real solutions, the government tried to remove the foreign buyer tax, making it even easier for foreign criminals to launder money through Canadian assets.

4. How Money Laundering Has Destroyed Housing Affordability

The CCP’s involvement in Canadian real estate, farming, and resource acquisition has driven Canadians out of homeownership.

The same pattern has been observed in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and blue states in the U.S. under Biden’s administration.

Fentanyl trafficking, real estate speculation, and large-scale capital flight from China have destabilized entire economies.

5. Canada’s Failing Economy and Currency Collapse

The Bank of Canada is in damage control, cutting rates and ending Quantitative Tightening (QT) to delay the inevitable economic crash.

The Canadian dollar (loonie) is in freefall, dropping 25 basis points overnight—a sign of an accelerating collapse.

Mike Martins has long predicted the rise of the “Great Canadian Peso,” forecasting mass inflation, tax hikes, and civil unrest by 2025.

6. The Push for a Global Digital Currency System

New social media influencers are now talking about the introduction of global digital currency systems like CBI/CGI, but Mike Martins was warning about this 10 years ago.

The government will try to introduce a system of free money, further enslaving the population to a controlled financial system.

This is not new information—it's just finally being acknowledged as the system collapses.

7. Call to Action: Buy Gold, Silver, and Prepare

The collapse of the Canadian economy is already in motion, and Mike Martins advises buying precious metals, food, and tangible assets.

Politicians won’t save Canadians, and those who refuse to wake up will be caught in the collapse.

The warnings have been there for years, but now the consequences are unavoidable.





