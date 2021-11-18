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Republic Rebel Alliance allies shot down another Saturn Draco Nazi star destroyer in survival war
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53 views • November 18, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2021). It looks like our Procyon Andromedan Taygetan Pleiadian Orion Alliance Tanaath Silver Legion Life Force Enforcement Kimmy “Johan’s Old Man” Kruger Council of Five ACIO Pete Russia COM-12 USMCSS Republic Rebel Alliance forces allies shot down another of the Monarch Solutions Umbrella Corporation DARPA Satanist pedophile cannibal feminist “humanoid species eugenics” genocide Anunnaki MJ-12 Donald Trump Josef Mengele Fauci Lt. Col. Michael Aquino U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Blackwater Connecting Consciousness Pleiadian Nazi 5th Reich Saturn Draco Nazi 4th Reich imperial star destroyers out of the sky, again, in the battle for earth and survival. Why aren’t the Illuminati religious system’s church pastors calling for their church members to prayer to engage in battle? What is wrong with these Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” Jezebel-spirit-filled religious Christian freak hordes, who are redefining God’s Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels? 70% of their Western feminist nations’ military and police are infiltrated, and they still hide the truth from God’s spiritual army? What kind of shepherds are these pastors? They just don’t want their church donators to leave them thinking that they are lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs, and to get assassinated by the NWO “Planned Parenthood” Nazi SS eugenics team, and to get their families slaughtered by the NWO like Rob Skiba and Russ Dizdar and Steve Quayle. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! The “thorn in the flesh” entities came to attack immediately after I got into bed yesterday. They are attacking with deep sleepiness attacks as I write this daily sermon. They were frantically vibrating my body with microwaves while I slept. Why don’t they shake the pastors and their beds instead? End of transmission… ***
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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