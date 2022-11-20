My 1st Full Moon Parasite Cleanse - Microscopic images of intestinal microbes

(Signup form https://forms.aweber.com/form/22/1905996522.htm)



Excerpt

Hello friends, and welcome to the Holistic Health Online podcast. I’m your host, Val Robitaille, and in this episode I’m also your guest because I’m going to be talking about my own personal parasite cleanse journey.

As you see, this is a bit of a different format because this is a video podcast. And why that’s important is because I have some video to share with you about the microbes that I believe are in my body and that I was able to start to clear out.

I’ve been working with Diane Kazer, who in my opinion is one of the most knowledgeable people on parasitic infections, how to spot them, what they do and how to get rid of them. So everything that I have been going through on my journey is as a result of working with her and her team, using the product, doing the program absolutely to a T, except for one little deviation. I stopped taking the bio toxin binder and the para three herbal tincture for just one day, but it didn’t throw me off at all.

So I’m really very happy with where I’m at now. I know that this is going to be a process over several months. Diane says six months, and I would have to agree with that, knowing how long it takes people to detox heavy metals and other pathogens.

Detox is a process. If you detox too quickly, you get very uncomfortable symptoms and it’s just a setup for failure. It’s like self sabotage. Detox is a way of living. So come along with me on this journey! I plan to do more testimonials as time goes on. Talking about my experience with the parasite cleanse, my life experience, how I’m dealing with what these critters may have done to me.

I have been sick with “something” for about 15 years. I knew all about parasites academically and I knew about parasite cleanses and I went on them but I was sort of denying them though, thinking, well, I’ll just get this over with and then I’ll move on. But it doesn’t work like that. Ask Diane, she’ll tell you, it just doesn’t work like that. Hopefully you will glean some good information from my experience as we go on….

https://www.holistichealthonline.info

