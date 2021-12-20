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REPENT FOR THE DAYS OF NOAH ARE HERE- "The Promise Of His Coming"
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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1333 views • December 20, 2021
#FALLENANGELS #GIANTS #PROPHECY (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: The cost of revival is REPENTANCE. Revival will never break out in a proud and filthy environment that denies the rise of sin. The cost of growing sin and refusal to repent is JUDGEMENT. The fallen ones are the judgement of God upon a world that only denies the presence of sin- 'What have I done?' 'What is my crime?' 'How am I worse than others?' And so the world is now surpassing the days of Noah, (Matt 24:37), bringing itself the same and worse judgements than the ancient world that was ended by a flood.

Read this message on TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/19/the-promise-of-his-coming-may-19-2020/

PLEASE READ THESE MESSAGES ON TMV TO UNDERSTAND THESE THINGS:

RETURN OF THE GIANTS:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/02/return-of-the-giants-may-11-2020/

RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/04/return-of-the-giants-pt-2-june-3-2020/

THE FALLEN ONES RETURN:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/12/the-fallen-ones-return-may-29-2020/

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

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godholy spiritpridechristjesussintruthprophecyjudgementrepentancerepentlordnephilimrevivalfallendays of noahthe second comingfallen onesgod the fatherrefusal to repentthe fallenthe masters voicethe fallen onesthe promise of his cominggrowing sin
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