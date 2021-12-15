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BOOM! EVERYTHING OLD IS ‘Q’ AGAIN. Fool me once? Careful! goes to perfectly?
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430 views • December 15, 2021
A script can be easily executed once you have complete control. Trap?
Will Hillary be put into the position of President very soon? Is this a plan to align with Q posts a year later. Careful be cautious. don't get sucked in again be careful.
What Trump has done does not negate Q movement, Trump said I could punch my supporters in the face and they would still support me, and Trump pushed WARP Speed and still won't denounce the vaccines. Trust but Verify!
Several current news stories relate back to subjects and themes brought up YEARS ago by the Q posts. Let’s explore! To support the work that I love to bring to you, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
VIDEO: Inspector General Report 2013: Hillary Clinton State Department Covers for Pedophiles: https://rumble.com/vd3kuv-2013-press-sec-jen-psaki-helped-hillarys-state-department-cover-up-crimes.html
Link to Q drops: qanon.pub
from Amazing Polly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
https://thephaser.com/2021/12/boom-everything-old-is-q-again/
#Q
BOOM! EVERYTHING OLD IS ‘Q’ AGAIN
By The Phaser | December 13, 2021
Will Hillary be put into the position of President very soon? Is this a plan to align with Q posts a year later. Careful be cautious. don't get sucked in again be careful.
What Trump has done does not negate Q movement, Trump said I could punch my supporters in the face and they would still support me, and Trump pushed WARP Speed and still won't denounce the vaccines. Trust but Verify!
Several current news stories relate back to subjects and themes brought up YEARS ago by the Q posts. Let’s explore! To support the work that I love to bring to you, please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
VIDEO: Inspector General Report 2013: Hillary Clinton State Department Covers for Pedophiles: https://rumble.com/vd3kuv-2013-press-sec-jen-psaki-helped-hillarys-state-department-cover-up-crimes.html
Link to Q drops: qanon.pub
from Amazing Polly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
https://thephaser.com/2021/12/boom-everything-old-is-q-again/
#Q
BOOM! EVERYTHING OLD IS ‘Q’ AGAIN
By The Phaser | December 13, 2021
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