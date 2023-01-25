Create New Account
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 89
Published 10 days ago

Jim M is going to rant about what many would say is public enemy #1, the most evil organization on earth for several hundred, if not several thousands of years. The one that makes the chosen rich and powerful and impoverishes average people. The Puppet Master of politicians, judges, militaries and more. Not just here in the USA, but throughout the world. And the one, just my humble personal opinion, that Jesus was giving us a clue to when Jesus called people hypocrites,

flipped over tables, pulled out a whip and chased the money changers out of the Temple. How does that fit with your “lovey dovey” Jesus theology?

What organization is this? The banks, the banking system, and in particular the Central Banks (CB), the Bank for International Settlement (BIS), which is the Central Bank of Central Banks, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and probably a few other banking organizations.
They are all evil, and I will present evidence to support this statement during the first half (or more) of 2 Guys Drinking Coffee.
