GOOD NEWS FOR CHRISTMAS: BIDEN'S MANDATE KEEPS LOSING IN COURT

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4167 subscribers
From California eastward, US courts keep ruling against President Biden's attempt to force Americans to take the experimental virus shots. And the President has been forced to quietly back off of his threat to fire Federal workers who refuse the jab. Is freedom winning? Also today, leading expert says new variant may spell the end of Covid-19 altogether!