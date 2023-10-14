Despicable Excuses For Human Beings

Rotten Ideology

* The West has been awakened to a massive problem that most did not know existed.

* Apparently America and Europe are filled with terrorist-sympathizing nazis.

* The radical left has really showed us who they are in the last 6 days.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (13 October 2023)

https://youtu.be/q76zrOuu89w

