Despicable Excuses For Human Beings
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Rotten Ideology

* The West has been awakened to a massive problem that most did not know existed.

* Apparently America and Europe are filled with terrorist-sympathizing nazis.

* The radical left has really showed us who they are in the last 6 days.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (13 October 2023)

https://youtu.be/q76zrOuu89w

terrorismevilliberalismnazidemonichateindoctrinationinfiltrationhatredleftismvirtue signalingideologysubversionradicalismnihilismhive mindcollectivismextremismrob schmittterrorist sympathizerdespicablevitriolstate-sponsored terrorfanaticismwokeism

