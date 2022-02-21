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Hi friend! I made this video for the Canadian truckers. I would love for them to see it. Can you share it for me? Maybe some of them will see it that way. And I would love to know your Opinion
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51 views • February 21, 2022
Hi friend! I made this video for the Canadian truckers. I would love for them to see it. Can you share it for me? Maybe some of them will see it that way. And I would love to know your opinion on it!
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