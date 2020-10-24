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MN State Senator Dr. Scott Jensen talks COVID truths the left doesn't want you to hear!
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49 views • October 24, 2020
Wendy Bell Radio, October 18, 2020
He became a Facebook phenom during the height of the Covid shutdown, questioning data and posting regular videos challenging what America was being told. Then - the left came after him. Listen as Senator Scott Jensen, a family practice doctor, sits down with me to explain why he has no regrets for his views that led the Minnesota medical review board to investigate him not once, but TWICE!
https://upload.facebook.com/watch/WendyBellRadio/
http://wendybell.com/
He became a Facebook phenom during the height of the Covid shutdown, questioning data and posting regular videos challenging what America was being told. Then - the left came after him. Listen as Senator Scott Jensen, a family practice doctor, sits down with me to explain why he has no regrets for his views that led the Minnesota medical review board to investigate him not once, but TWICE!
https://upload.facebook.com/watch/WendyBellRadio/
http://wendybell.com/
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