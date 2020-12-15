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Press Sec reads news headlines on the Hunter Biden corruption
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156 views • December 15, 2020
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reads news headlines on the Hunter Biden corruption scandal before and after the election.
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Report: Nearly 2 Million CCP members embedded in western institutions!
https://rumble.com/vbwm19-report-nearly-2m-ccp-members-embedded-in-western-institutions.html?mref=28fgf&;mc=7lyr1
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Report: Nearly 2 Million CCP members embedded in western institutions!
https://rumble.com/vbwm19-report-nearly-2m-ccp-members-embedded-in-western-institutions.html?mref=28fgf&;mc=7lyr1
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