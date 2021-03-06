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Word From The Lord Through Edward: "Trouble The Waters" - "I Smite The Land With Blight/Plague" - "March Is A Harbinger & A Time For Sorrows" - First Fruits: "THIS IS THE TIME THEY ARE SENT!!" AMEN!!
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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171 views • March 06, 2021
Trouble the waters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NX30Lpdb0vo
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordmarch42021.pdf
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