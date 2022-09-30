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MAGA DECEPTION & THE COMING BEAST SYSTEM
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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1637 views • September 30, 2022

#BEAST #TRUMP #AMERICA

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: God speaks more on the MAGA phenomenon and the deception behind it. Who is America really following? Controlled opposition, a deceiver, a federal operative putting on MAGA shows while working for the same government as Biden. How will pride and deception keep you safe in the future, how can you possibly hope to stay alive when you are this blinded by idolatry? There is need for REPENTANCE, God's ark is shutting and every dark lie will come out no matter who doesn't like the process of light.


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To be threatened by political power is no small thing. Those who think "It's just a dream"- No it's a real life warning from a nation WE ALL KNOW KILLS PEOPLE. People die in America for talking. America kills prophets, pastors, politicians, resisters, truth tellers, whistleblowers- she's always done it and will continue til God puts a stop to it. If you can't see this in this day and age YOU are the "deceived hamster" of this prophecy. Revelation 18:24 tells the future: "IN HER WAS FOUND THE BLOOD OF PROPHETS AND OF GOD'S HOLY PEOPLE, of all who have been slaughtered on the earth.” Scripture isn't wrong, this is on the way. America cuts down voices so her secrets can stay quiet but I will do my work and trust in God. It's no cheap task to sit here talking about what people only whisper of but will never say publicly. THE HOUR IS FAR SPENT FOR DECEPTION. COME OUT OF THE POLITICAL STUPOR & GET BACK TO THE CROSS BEFORE YAH SHUTS DOWN ACCESS. Nobody died for us but Jesus Christ, it is better to let go of pride and go back to the Lord with prayer, humility and fasting to find out where you missed it. MAGA team, it is time to repent of having IDOLS, God will not bear with you much longer.


PROPHECIES THAT APPLY TO THIS WORD: Trump worship: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/ezekiel-13-prophecy-of-a-great-fall-november-21-2020/

Trump & False Prophets To Fall - https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/21/little-fires-november-21-2020/

Beast Office & "Kill Orders" - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/17/pogroms-in-america-july-17-2021/

"Compliance Society" - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/23/if-you-see-something-say-something-october-23-2021/

SECRET GOVT KILLING IN U.S.A - https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/12/redacted-information-revealed-june-8-2020/


Keywords
trumpdeceptionamericagodchristjesusprophecydonald trumpbabylongovernmentusabidencontrolled oppositionmagaend timeslordmake america great againbeast systemyahdeceivergod almightymasters voicemaga deceptionmaga phenomenonfederal operative
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