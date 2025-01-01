The Pretribulation Rapture Of The Church-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 31 2024

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we take a deep-dive in the doctrine of the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church, and give you the strongest and most air-tight case you’ve ever seen for this glorious upcoming event. Paul talks about it, John talks about it, Jesus talks about it, Solomon talks about it, and even Moses chimes in which his contribution to the Church Rapture. One of the ways you know we are so very close to it is the amount of opposition there is to from Christian are unable or unwilling to rightly divide their Bible as Paul commands us to. Join us for this very special NTEB Bible Study on the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church and a powerful time of prayer and praise to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.



