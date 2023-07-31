Create New Account
Video Shows Army Training For Flu / Virus Pandemic By Gunning Down Hordes Of Zombies
From September 2014 This movie trailer combines news casts, Presidential speeches, Bill Gates Ted Talks mixed with movie trailers 12 Monkeys, V for Vendetta, Planet of The Apes , clips from the documentary ENDGAME and security training video showing soldiers gunning down "zombies" during a pandemic.

