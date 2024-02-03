What Were Their Crimes?

East Palestine OH: The Forgotten Americans
* They’re working-class Americans — in a MAGA part of the country.
* Where are the [Bidan] regime’s priorities?
* There have been nothing but lies and misrepresentations since the beginning.
* In their minds, you are trash; you’re just impediments getting in the way.
* The narrative breaks down to populist nationalism vs. globalization.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3366: No Money In RNC Until Ronna Leaves; Biden Ignores East Palestine (3 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4b5656-episode-3366-no-money-in-rnc-until-ronna-leaves-biden-ignores-east-palestin.html
