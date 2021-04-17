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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #347: STEPHEN WILLIS of My Eclectic Self & Solo Artist, MATT SMITH #MAGAMUSIC 4-16-2021
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30 views • April 17, 2021
Tune in 2 “In Tune" Friday night for Mighty #MAGAMusic Night on @PatriotsInTune. Where new talent is showcased and the spotlight always shines on Pro Patria artists all across America & the world. Hosted by Toots Sweet & the lovely Jewels Jones aka “Dee Jay Double Jay”.
Tonight’s special guest: The talented Stephen Willis of my eclectic self & solo artist Matt Smith
Stephen Willis:
https://gab.com/MyEclecticSelf
https://myeclecticself.com/electronic-press-kit/
https://www.myeclecticself.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiqBHXDveEsudctkxQVKdGg
Matt Smith:
https://Facebook.com/mattsmithsongs
https://Instagram.com/mattsmithsongs
https://Mattsmithsongs.bandcamp.com
https://m.youtube.com/.../UCfh-ukBsYUAghGT5C45mpEA
Opening with: "I'M LEANING ON YOU" by Elizabeth Kitzing: https://youtu.be/cHUdYMu-sgc & her Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ekitzing
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Check out our website(s): https://www.PatriotsInTune.net & https://www.PatriotsInTune.com
Donate To Us!
PayPal: https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Tonight’s special guest: The talented Stephen Willis of my eclectic self & solo artist Matt Smith
Stephen Willis:
https://gab.com/MyEclecticSelf
https://myeclecticself.com/electronic-press-kit/
https://www.myeclecticself.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiqBHXDveEsudctkxQVKdGg
Matt Smith:
https://Facebook.com/mattsmithsongs
https://Instagram.com/mattsmithsongs
https://Mattsmithsongs.bandcamp.com
https://m.youtube.com/.../UCfh-ukBsYUAghGT5C45mpEA
Opening with: "I'M LEANING ON YOU" by Elizabeth Kitzing: https://youtu.be/cHUdYMu-sgc & her Linktree: https://linktr.ee/ekitzing
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Check out our website(s): https://www.PatriotsInTune.net & https://www.PatriotsInTune.com
Donate To Us!
PayPal: https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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