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41 Million Ounces Gone in Two Weeks – The Silver Heist Is Collapsing
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers is joined by Will Barney and Bill Armor for a two-hour deep dive into the collapsing old financial system—and the parallel architecture rising to replace it.


The episode opens with a rare on-the-ground report from Bangkok, where attorney Benjamin Hart provides a boots-on-the-ground view of Operation Epic Fury's impact in Southeast Asia: fuel rationing, stranded tourists, visa extensions, and Thailand's pivot to alternative energy sources. His analysis underscores a key truth: this is a global transition, and every nation will feel it.


Will Barney then delivers a masterclass on the current state of play:


The Clarity Act: stalled in the Senate, opposed by banks who fear a transparent blockchain alternative


Blackrock: limited withdrawals, potential government intervention, and the $2 trillion private credit contagion


The municipal bond crisis: fraud exposure, property tax elimination, and why pensions are at risk


The silver war: 41 million ounces delivered from COMEX in two weeks—historic, unprecedented, and a sign that the paper game is ending


The price floor negotiations: 54 nations discussing a floor that would put silver at $280–$300, forcing banks to unwind shorts or collapse


Bill Armor joins the roundtable to dissect the mechanics of the coming contagion—why Blackrock's capped withdrawals echo 2008, why 30% metals allocation is still not enough, and why gold and silver remain "old reliable" in a world of collapsing faith.


Together, the panel addresses the critical question: is 30% enough? The answer, framed through biblical wisdom and practical analogy, is that you cannot over-insure against a fire. The ark doors are closing. The time to board is now.


Action items include:


Contact Bill Armor at (310) 407-0239 for a free precious metals consultation


Visit Will Barney at Enoch Global Services for humanitarian project support


Explore the ten free modules at Wealth Coach University


Pick up The Richest Man in Babylon for timeless financial wisdom


The storm is here. But the ark is boarding. Choose wisely.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
silverthailandbangkokjohn michael chambersblackrockcomexfuel rationinggenesis goldwealth coach universityclarity actbill armorwill barneyenoch global servicesoperation epic furymunicipal bondsprice floorthe richest man in babylon
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