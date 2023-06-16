Create New Account
AA_194_Courtenay_Turner_Art_Music_Media_Culture
10 views
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Published Yesterday |

Courtenay Turner joins us to discuss her recent C.A.U.S.E Fest in Tennessee.  We will also delve into how the left control and use art and music as mechanisms of culture creation.  

propagandamusicmediacultureartpsychologyanomicagejohnagecourtenayturnercausefest

