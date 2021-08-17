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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 8) Average American Spends only 7 Minutes per day with Family - Justice Anna Webinar
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10 views • August 17, 2021
Family would be the focus, it's too sad that the average American family has 2 parents that work full time and has no time for their children to raise them. And, they don't know their neighbors anymore, looking around and being afraid from the unknown. Get to know your Neighbors! Don't be afraid from your neighbors. The idea to keep people scared from their neighbors invented by the Rockefeller. Slogan: Get to Know Your Neighbor! For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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