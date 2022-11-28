Alex Newman, senior editor for The New American magazine, sat down with Khaduyu Michael at the 2022 climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Michael is with the African Youth Commission, a group committed to supporting the UN’s Agenda 2030 and other “rights-based legal instruments.”

Although he was a little disappointed in the lack of financial commitment by the COP27 nations to provide “loss and damage” support for Africa, Michael nonetheless believes that the continent should ”look inward,” develop its own infrastructure, and be allowed to utilize each and every resource that it has available to do so effectively — including coal and oil if necessary. He says that Africans want to “make their own land of opportunity,” which they can do because, although they are poor in terms of development, they are rich in terms of natural resources.

In addition to talking about Donald Trump and American politics, Covid and vaccines, and CRT and America’s “race” issues, Michael expounds on why he is absolutely convinced that rising sea levels and other observable phenomena confirm man-made climate change, and insists that scientists who don’t believe this are “lying” and working with lobbyists on an agenda.

He concludes by asking America to support Africans in building their own land of opportunity.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.

