The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Calls for NATO To Increase Military Support Without Restrictions for Ukraine

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03/24/2022 The Ukrainian president Zelenskyy has appealed to Nato leaders to increase military support for his country. He also said Russia would next target Nato members in eastern Europe including Poland.