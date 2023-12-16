THE THE - SOUL MINING



You're floating down a tunnel in a little wooden boxYou're cold and you're lonely and enveloped in fogYou've been pried open and left here to dieYou should have trusted your instincts 'cause they don't tell lies[Chorus]Something always goes wrong when things are going rightYou swallowed your pride to quell the pain insideSomeone captured your heart like a thief in the nightAnd squeezed all the juice out until it ran dry[Verse 2]You've been read like an open book, page by pageYou'll never tell anyone your inner thoughts againYou were taken in by a heart of fools goldNow you're drifting in circles in the depths of your soul[Chorus]Something always goes wrong when things are going rightYou swallowed your pride to quell the pain insideSomeone captured your heart like a thief in the nightAnd squeezed all the juice out until it ran drySomething always goes wrong when things are going rightYou swallowed your pride to quell the pain insideSomeone captured your heart like a thief in the nightAnd squeezed all the juice out until it ran dry



