Talking Fire: "Thy Kingdom Come"

"Thy kingdom come." 7-22-22

As the Lord's prayer states, "Thy kingdom come thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven." It could be a human's perpetual desire to achieve a lasting place of peace and enjoyment is the imprint of God's kingdom that was supposed to be before the garden of Eden deception and curses. Likely, never to be achieved in this world, but in the kingdom to come. From what I have seen and heard the desire for it seems to be eternal, and no amount of wealth seems to satisfy it. 2 Corinthians chapter 3 verses 11 and 12 state, "For if what faded away came with splendor, what is permanent must have much more splendor. Since we have such a hope we are very bold." Have a great day.