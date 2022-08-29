Impossible that airplanes got the twintowers down

Now I have ivermectine capsules. Each contain 12mg ivermectine, 100mg magnesiumcitrate, 20mg zink-citrate and 500mg ascorbic acid. I also sell melatonin. Each capsule contains 12mg melatonin, 400mg magnesiumcitrate and 200mg ascorbic acid. My zink capsules contain 75mg zinkcitrate, 400mg magnesium-citrate and 150mg ascorbic acid. Minimumorder is 50 capsules.

Price per capsule is 7 Thai Bath exclusive postage. My email is: [email protected]



