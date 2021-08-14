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An increasing number of US States abolish Corona measures – Media keep silent
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160 views • August 14, 2021
A Corona policy without compulsory measures finds an increasing number of imitators. Isn‘t it remarkable that politicians as well as mass media remained completely silent how it is going in those countries or states (with relaxed policies)?
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