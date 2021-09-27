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IF ITALIAN POLICE CAN STAND WITH THE PEOPLE, ~ ALL POLICE FORCE'S SHOULD DO THE SAME!
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170 views • September 27, 2021
If Italian police can stand down and stand in solidarity with freedom protesters . . . hope that others around the world will do the same . . . the people need more police to take that step of faith to stand with us and not against us . . . TOGETHOR WE CAN ACCOMPLISH MUCH!!!
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