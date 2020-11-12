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CONFLICT of INTEREST: Why Did Besieged Dominion Voting Systems Donate $50,000 to the Clinton Foundation Back in 2014?
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70 views • November 12, 2020
If this is not a conflict of interest, then I don't know what is. Hillary was still very much in Politics back then as we know...
In the lead-up to the 2016 US Presidential Election Donald Trump had watched from the sidelines as the Democratic Party went through the process of a primary race to pick their leader and eventual Presidential candidate to challenge Republican Donald Trump for the White House. Trump witnessed some dirty politics happen during the run-up to Hillary Clinton eventually beating rival Bernie Sanders for the Democratic Nomination. Trump would eventually say that after watching Bernie Sanders get cheated out of the nomination (through electronic and mail in balloting) that he felt the same thing could happen to him and his Presidential aspirations. Trump actually told his Election Team that he felt if he was to be beaten by Hillary and the DNC that he would have to be cheated out of the win. Mainstream media called him paranoid and a conspiracy theorist. Jump forward to 2020 and this time it has happened. Trump was beaten by the DNC and their man Joe Biden posted the most votes in the history of an American Presidential Election. Trump came in second all time. Two-thirds of the ballots that beat trump were 'mailed in' and the Republicans are questioning this as most of trump's votes came in with actual walk-up ballots. There is one other contributing factor to trump's loss to Biden. The company is called dominion and they have a very questionable ballot counting machine as well as a very conflicting financial past with Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation. There are so many Red Flags with this election voter fraud that the mainstream media are totally shilling for Joe Biden in hopes that none of this fraud escapes to the public.
Related links:
Clinton Foundation Donors List 2014
https://archive.is/4Q24P
https://www.dominionvoting.com/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/04/georgia-election-machine-glitch-434065
https://archive.is/4Q24P#selection-20561.0-20561.15
https://www.worldtribune.com/dominion-voting-systems-tied-to-clintons-widely-used-in-battleground-states/
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/08/the-truth-behind-trumps-rigged-election-paranoia
https://canadafreepress.com/article/the-voting-system-is-rigged-part-two
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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In the lead-up to the 2016 US Presidential Election Donald Trump had watched from the sidelines as the Democratic Party went through the process of a primary race to pick their leader and eventual Presidential candidate to challenge Republican Donald Trump for the White House. Trump witnessed some dirty politics happen during the run-up to Hillary Clinton eventually beating rival Bernie Sanders for the Democratic Nomination. Trump would eventually say that after watching Bernie Sanders get cheated out of the nomination (through electronic and mail in balloting) that he felt the same thing could happen to him and his Presidential aspirations. Trump actually told his Election Team that he felt if he was to be beaten by Hillary and the DNC that he would have to be cheated out of the win. Mainstream media called him paranoid and a conspiracy theorist. Jump forward to 2020 and this time it has happened. Trump was beaten by the DNC and their man Joe Biden posted the most votes in the history of an American Presidential Election. Trump came in second all time. Two-thirds of the ballots that beat trump were 'mailed in' and the Republicans are questioning this as most of trump's votes came in with actual walk-up ballots. There is one other contributing factor to trump's loss to Biden. The company is called dominion and they have a very questionable ballot counting machine as well as a very conflicting financial past with Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation. There are so many Red Flags with this election voter fraud that the mainstream media are totally shilling for Joe Biden in hopes that none of this fraud escapes to the public.
Related links:
Clinton Foundation Donors List 2014
https://archive.is/4Q24P
https://www.dominionvoting.com/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/04/georgia-election-machine-glitch-434065
https://archive.is/4Q24P#selection-20561.0-20561.15
https://www.worldtribune.com/dominion-voting-systems-tied-to-clintons-widely-used-in-battleground-states/
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/08/the-truth-behind-trumps-rigged-election-paranoia
https://canadafreepress.com/article/the-voting-system-is-rigged-part-two
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
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Flote.app
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