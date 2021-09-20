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9/15/2021 Jason Miller: GETTR will soon release new features including translation and live streaming, and that users will never be censored or deplatformed due to political opinions! Peter Navarro: GETTR is the killer of Twitter, and it is all about freedom of speech!