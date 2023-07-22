Create New Account
Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore debunks Climate Crisis Hoax.
Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore highlights the huge risks to farming production and global food supply if governments continue with their crass logic net zero agendas.



