Meeting My Students

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Master Lama Rasaji Comments On Meeting With 5 Tai Chi Gung Students And Hearing How The Free 45 Day Challenge Has Impacted Their Lives. These Vulnerable Students Touched The Heart Of The Lama. Videos Will Be Shared Soon And They Are Powerful!
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