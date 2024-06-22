© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
German scientist Harald Kautz-Vella describes his understanding of evil black goo that came through a star gate from a demonic realm to Earth few thousand years ago and has infected this world ever since, he also describes when he worked with the goo and how it changed him. Its through out our world this evil goo. Also footage of black goo attacking a crab under the sea. I dont share his beliefs on certain aspects.