How The Brunson Case Could Cause A Major Change Of The U.S. Government For A Better America

Paul Preston, the president of New California shows a video a clip of Joshua Phillips from Epoch TV explaining how the Brunson case that has been submitted to the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court of the United States of America can cause a very major change of the American government that if the case is successful would cause the legal and lawful removal of hundreds of people in congress. The Brunson case has merit and good legal standing and it will be up to the Supreme court to take action on it or not. I think there is a good chance the Supreme court will take action on it because it is the right thing and a good thing to do for the country. We will see what happens in January 2023.

