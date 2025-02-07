GAME OVER! , Aid Exposer ! , CID, controlled opposition Funding, they are Posers

1. Controlled Information & Paid Influencers Governments and organizations are funding influencers to reinforce pre-approved narratives and control public perception. Many social media figures suddenly emerged after 2020, shifting their content to match political or social agendas. Certain voices are suppressed, while others are elevated to tell people what they already know—creating an illusion of independent thought. Canadian and US governments are financing content creators who previously had no involvement in political discourse. 2. US Aid & Government Influence Over Social Media US Aid and similar programs fund influencers to push specific viewpoints, influencing both mainstream and alternative media. Mike Martins was approached multiple times with offers to fund and grow Mike in the Night into a major platform—but refused to be bought. Some influencers are being paid to reinforce narratives that were once considered ‘conspiracies’, making them seem more ‘acceptable’ after the fact. 3. Shadow Banning & Media Suppression Despite 15+ years on social media, Mike Martins' content remains hidden due to algorithm manipulation and suppression. Over 400+ videos were removed under vague policies like "medical misinformation." Legal action is being explored to investigate whether Canadian authorities actively suppressed independent voices. 4. Political & Election Manipulation Trump’s role in the political script is unfolding exactly as Mike predicted. The 2024 election may not even happen as expected, with events being orchestrated behind the scenes. Everything is part of a larger engineered political playbook, and the public is only allowed to hear what serves the agenda. Final Warning The truth is being controlled, opposition is funded, and those who speak out organically are silenced, shadow-banned, or deplatformed. Mike in the Night will be on Rumble to discuss these topics freely. controlled information, paid influencers, media suppression, shadow banning, US Aid funding, social media censorship, narrative control, alternative media suppression, election manipulation, controlled opposition, government propaganda, funding influencers, social engineering, algorithm suppression, free speech crackdown, content demonetization, big tech censorship, truth suppression, online information warfare, political manipulation, election interference, hidden agendas, paid content creators, social media control, independent journalism, media blackout, narrative enforcement, content removal, censorship resistance, alternative platforms, Rumble exclusive, Mike in the Night