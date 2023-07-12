Create New Account
Peter Navarro | Newsmax's Eric Bolling and Navarro on Yellin's Kowtow
Peter Navarro
CUT THE FOX CORD. NEWSMAX HAS BETTER HOSTS IN EVERY HOUR OF PRIME TIME!
VISIT HTTP://PETERNAVARRO.SUBSTACK.COM FOR MORE Eric and Peter do the debrief on the kowtow from Hell in Beijing through the prism of the Trump negotiations with the Chi Coms.

chinapeter navarroeric bollingnewsmaxtaking back trumps americayellin

