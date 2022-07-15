Miles’ Affection Towards Fellow Fighters, and Affection towards His Mother

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https://gnews.org/post/ptkp5719
Since her parents are not in America, I have to take care of her. Many people only stay at a very shallow part of their emotions. You can look at Wang Jian, you can then look at the CCP. (We are different from them) This is our emotions