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The Difference between Tai'chi vs Tai'chi gung ?
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5 views • July 10, 2021
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In her 1st Class of Tai' chi gung Janet from Canada who had study another form of Tai'chi for 10 years said she was Amaze how much more Energy or Chi she Experience ! the Lama Explains Why?
In her 1st Class of Tai' chi gung Janet from Canada who had study another form of Tai'chi for 10 years said she was Amaze how much more Energy or Chi she Experience ! the Lama Explains Why?
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