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Le grand reset et la dictature sanitaire - Archevêque Vigano
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27 views • October 31, 2020
31 octobre 2020 : https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta/status/1322413450593783808
Silvano Trotta : https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
Vidéo CroixduSud complète : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yLN69C_Nvk
L'archevêque Vigano appelle Trump à l'aide contre le grand reset et la dictature sanitaire déployée par l'alliance globale des mondialistes.
Silvano : « Je vous avais déjà publié la 2ème lettre de l'Archevêque Vigano à Trump, @LaCroixduSud3 l'a traduit. C'est très important de faire connaître cette lettre car comment traiter un Archevêque de Complotiste ou fachiste ? Mais réfléchissez : un archevêque publié une telle lettre... »
Silvano Trotta : https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
Vidéo CroixduSud complète : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yLN69C_Nvk
L'archevêque Vigano appelle Trump à l'aide contre le grand reset et la dictature sanitaire déployée par l'alliance globale des mondialistes.
Silvano : « Je vous avais déjà publié la 2ème lettre de l'Archevêque Vigano à Trump, @LaCroixduSud3 l'a traduit. C'est très important de faire connaître cette lettre car comment traiter un Archevêque de Complotiste ou fachiste ? Mais réfléchissez : un archevêque publié une telle lettre... »
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