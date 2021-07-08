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URGENT: Spanish Doctors Discover COVID Vaccines May Contain 99+% Poisonous Graphene Oxide. Please share far & wide.
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193 views • July 08, 2021
A group of Spanish scientists have analyzed a batch of vaccines and found they contain 99+% graphine oxide, a known toxic substance. Stew Peters interviews Dr. Jane Ruby about their findings.
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