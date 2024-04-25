Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nik Stankovic: U.S. Empire Losing Its Grip, China Will Prevail in Tech, War Almost Unavoidable
channel image
Geopolitics & Empire
365 Subscribers
17 views
Published Yesterday

Nik Stankovic discusses American Empire, decline, the police state, how in some ways you feel freer in China than the United States, that the speed with which China has transformed is unfathomable, the CCP, the Social Credit System, WW3, why China will prevail in tech, and more!


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Borderless Mexico Expat Health Insurance https://beacons.ai/jamesguzman


Websites

X https://twitter.com/nikstankovic_

Full Report https://fullreport.rs


About Nik Stankovic

Nik Stankovic is a Serbian based in China who comments on geopolitics and tech.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
police stateisraelaichinawarusaww3united statesukrainesocial creditccpworld war threewwiiitaiwanamerican empireus empirearticial intelligence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket