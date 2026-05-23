Iranian FM spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on the 14-point framework being mediated through Pakistan - clip 1 - 4

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Iranian FM spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on what's written into the 14-point framework being mediated through Pakistan:
"Both the nuclear issue is included in this 14-point memorandum of understanding, and so is the matter of unfreezing Iran's blocked funds and assets. This is one of the issues that must be taken into account at this very outset. We must address this matter."