INFLATION IS ROARING! BIDEN, CONGRESS & FED DON'T KNOW WHAT TO DO!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Inflation is caused by the Fed counterfeiting dollars. No counterfeiter, No inflation. This "system" is unconstitutional and a recipe for severe economic disaster. Money must be sound and counterfeiting must never be legal for anyone. The sooner we adopt sound money, the better. To continue to delay is to continue to recklessly play with fire.