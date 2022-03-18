ELIZABETH MURRAY - 27 YEARS IN THE CIA - ANALYSTS VS OPERATIVES

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Chembuster
EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
ENGLISH
Regis Tremblay
Elizabeth Murray provides an amazing insight into the work of the analysts who work for the CIA. She condemns the "operative," rogue section of the CIA that should be abolished. JFK tried and died.