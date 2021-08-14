COVID, THE AWAKENING, PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE AND THE CAPITOL HILL - 'RIGHT NOW' HIGHLIGHTS

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This week on Right Now, Gareth speaks with Australian journalist Eve Fisher, best-selling author Carl Vernon, Canadian activist Chris Sky, Astrologer Laura Eisenhower joins to discuss the great awakening and Nick Alvear discusses what really happened in the Capitol on January 6th.